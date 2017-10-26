WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Arrest Made In Nuclear Engineer’s Fatal Stabbing

Filed Under: Miami, Murder

Alexander Restrepo was stabbed multiple times in the back and left to die after leaving a house party. (Source: Facebook)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a man leaving a house party in Miami.

Alexander Restrepo, 33, died Saturday morning, near S.W. 157th Court and S.W. 146th Terrace, following an assault by a group of people. Police said Restrepo and his brother Christopher left the party when they were attacked a few houses away.

Edwin Rios, 24. (Source: Miami Dade Corrections)

Investigators believe Edwin Rios, 24, was part of that group.

Alexander suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso. Christopher was struck in the head and hand, but managed to escape the melee.

Alexander Restrepo was a nuclear engineer at the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station.

Rios faces multiple charges, including 2nd degree murder.

