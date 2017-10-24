Nuclear Engineer Stabbed To Death After House Party

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young nuclear engineer was stabbed and left to die after a house party – and police have no idea who did it.

Family and friends of 33-year-old Alexander Restrepo are heartbroken.

The FSU graduate worked as a nuclear engineer at the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station.

Late Saturday night, Restrepo was attending a party on SW 147 Street.

“We do not know how it started, why it started, so that is what we are trying to find out,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome. “So somebody was there in one of their groups has to know more.”

Miami-Dade Police detectives are hoping that surveillance video will provide some critical evidence.

There were 50 to 60 people in attendance at the party.

“By the time he was to leave, he is confronted by a group of guys, exchange some words,” explained Det. Colome. “They keep walking a few houses down the street. Same individuals that confronted him at the exit, they get into another argument. Now it starts escalating, becomes physical and at one point he winds up getting stabbed.”

Police said Restrepo was stabbed in the back multiple times.

Friends say that Restrepo was close to his mother and his family. He was an enthusiastic athlete, and was always was the organizer that got friends together.

”We do not know exactly if he was invited or he was not invited. That will be figured out eventually, but he was there,” said Det. Colome.