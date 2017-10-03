Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Miami

By Karen Ulvestad
Zak the Baker Deli
405 N.W. 26th St.
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 294-0876
www.zakthebaker.com
Zak the Baker Deli is located in Wynwood. They are kosher certified, and make most of their baked goods from a sourdough base. Currently, the bakery does not offer gluten free baked goods, but offer some items with less wheat flour in the product. The deli offers a variety of menu items, including the seasonal pumpkin spice sweet toast. This unique toast is a delicious blend of flavors. The deli is open Sunday through Friday.
Sparky’s Roadside BBQ
204 N.E. 1st St.
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 377-2877
www.sparkysroadsidebarbecue.com
Sparky’s Roadside BBQ is a great place in downtown Miami to enjoy a BBQ meal, and pumpkin ale. The restaurant is steeped in every thing barbecue, and the chefs make it an art form. The philosophy focuses on the sauce. They create the best sauces, and use them on their signature dishes. The pumpkin ale blends nicely with the flavors, offering customers a well rounded meal.
Berries In The Grove
2884 S.W. 27 Ave.
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 448-2111
www.berriesinthegrove.com
Berries In The Grove is located at the entrance of Coconut Grove. It started out as a juice bar, but is now a full menu restaurant. Their focus is on serving the freshest, locally grown, cruelty-free foods. The pumpkin ravioli is the best in Miami. It is served with the restaurant’s pink sauce, and complements the fall season with its amazing blend of flavors. The establishment recently added a second floor, DJ booth, and sound system. It is a great place to “party”, and enjoy a great meal.
Related: Top Pumpkin Treats In South Florida
NiDo Caffe Italian Restaurant
7295 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 960-7022
www.nidocaffe.com
NiDo Caffe Italian Restaurant is located in east Miami. The name NiDo stands means “There is no tomorrow.” This philosophy extends into their same day food preparation, exquisite blending of flavors, and the use of homemade mozzarella cheese. The restaurant focuses on classic Italian cuisine with a focus serving the best food in Miami. One of the best soups served at the restaurant is their pumpkin soup. It’s a perfect blend of flavors to be savored.
The Salty Donut
29 N.W. 24th St., Suite 112
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 925-8126
www.saltydonut.com
The Salty Donut is located in Miami’s Wynwood Arts & Design District. They create the best gourmet donuts in southern Florida, and they strive to be the best in the United States. Each donut is hand crafted in small batches in-house, and use the finest ingredients. This is the home of pumpkin donuts. In addition to donuts, the shop serves great tasting coffee. Coffee and donuts are a great combination to start out the morning. They are open Tuesday through Sunday. The shop closes when the donuts sell-out.