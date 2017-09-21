How Family, Friends Can Check On People In Puerto Rico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Family and friends wanting to make sure their loved ones in Puerto Rico are okay, have places to call.
Puerto Rico has been left completely without power since Hurricane Maria hit the island just a day before.
Those looking for answers and have not heard from their loved ones can call a few numbers.
If you want to check on a loved one, call 202-778-0710.
For those who know someone who needs help on the island, call 787-777-0940.
Another number you can call is the hurricane hotline at 877-976-2400. A tourism company set up the hotline for hotels, guests and industry partners.
Callers are asked to be patient and keep calling if the line is busy. Also, do not hang up if you are on hold.