Maria Destroyed Homes, Left Puerto Rico Without Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico with 155 mph winds and more than 20 inches of rain, destroying homes and knocking out power to the entire island.

The storm hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, pummeling its 3 million residents with life-threatening winds for several hours.

Streets flooded and debris flew through the air. Many residents had to evacuate to safer buildings.

Irailka Parrilla rode out the storm in a shelter with her children.

“The winds start to increase, we were very scared,” she said. “The roof started falling like pieces.”

“I was in shock. The noise, the water. You could hear the doors shaking. It was sounded like it was going to come into the building,” said one woman who rode out the storm in a hotel.

Puerto Rico’s Emergency Management Officials say hundreds of homes were destroyed and the entire island is without power.

This is the second major hurricane to hit the islands of the Caribbean in two weeks.

The National Hurricane Center says after passing by the Dominican Republic on Thursday, Maria will move on to the Turks and Caicos where residents are stocking up on food and fuel.

“I came here to the gas station filled up my tanks. After here I’m going to the food store, to stock up on some food. And I’ll be good from there,” said Tory Deal.

Hurricane Maria has left ten people dead so far across the Caribbean. Weather officials say Maria poses no immediate threat to the U.S. mainland.