Irma Barely Hanging On As Cat. 1 Hurricane

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After sideswiping Tampa overnight, Irma is barely hanging on as a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way up the state.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 60 miles north of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

Irma has a very large wind field. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles mainly to the west of the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near the northwestern coast of the Florida Peninsula this morning, cross the eastern Florida Panhandle into southern Georgia this afternoon, and move through southwestern Georgia and eastern Alabama tonight and Tuesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Sebastian Inlet to Fernandina Beach

* Anclote River to Indian Pass

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* West of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

* North of Fernandina Beach to South Santee River

* South of Anclote River to Bonita Beach

* South of Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet

* Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River southward to Jupiter Inlet

* Cape Sable northward to the Ochlockonee River

* Tampa Bay

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following heights above groundif the peak surge occurs at high tide.

Cape Sable to Captiva…2 to 4 ft

Captiva to Anna Maria Island…3 to 5 ft

North Miami Beach to Cape Sable, including the Florida Keys…1 to 2 ft

Anna Maria Island to Clearwater, including Tampa Bay…2 to 4 ft

South Santee River to Fernandina Beach…4 to 6 ft

Clearwater Beach to Ochlockonee River…4 t 6 ft

Fernandina Beach to Jupiter Inlet…3 to 5 ft

Hurricane conditions should continue over portions of the northern Florida peninsula for the next several hours. Tropical storm conditions will continue across other portions of the central and northern Florida peninsula, and spread into the eastern Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia this morning. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions are expected to spread northward across the remainder of the warning areas through today.

Irma is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Wednesday:

The Florida Keys and southern Florida peninsula: additional 1 inch.

Central Florida peninsula: additional 1 to 3 inches.

Northern Florida peninsula and southern Georgia: additional 3 to 6 inches with storm total amounts of 8 to 15 inches.

Central Georgia, eastern Alabama and southern South Carolina: 3 to inches, isolated 10 inches.

Central Florida Panhandle, western Alabama, northern Mississippi, southern Tennessee, northern Georgia, northern South Carolina and western North Carolina: 2 to 4 inches.

A few tornadoes are possible across northeast Florida and southeast portions of Georgia and South Carolina through tonight.