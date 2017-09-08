HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Anheuser-Busch Delivering Truckloads Of Water To Florida

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Anheuser-Busch is delivering truckloads of water to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The company said Friday they are sending over 310,000 cans of clean, safe emergency drinking water to the state as the storm moves closer.

The deliveries are scheduled to arrive Friday and Saturday in Fort Pierce, Orlando and Sarasota.

A resident holds a can of water donated by the Anheuser-Busch company. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The drinking water will be delivered to the American Red Cross for them to distribute to communities in need after assessing the hurricane’s impact.

The water being shipped to Florida was produced when Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville Brewery in Georgia switched from producing beer to producing water on Labor Day to help prepare for the potential impacts of Irma.

“We are grateful to be in a position to help communities affected by natural disasters by putting our production and logistics strengths to work” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

The company says they will continue to monitor Hurricane Irma to ensure their Florida employees and their families are safe.

