Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Miami

Celebrations abound in Miami/Dade and Broward counties during Hispanic Heritage Month. Visit museums to learn about the Hispanic lifestyle, check out local art exhibits that feature local artists, or just sit back at a local park and enjoy the sound of Hispanic music. The following list is just a small sampling of the activities happening in the South Florida area. So check out the events in your local city that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration: 4th Annual La Gran Fiesta

City Of North Miami MOCA Plaza

770 N.E. 8th Ave.

North Miami, FL 33161

(305) 893-6511

www.northmiamifl.gov

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

North Miami will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the MOCA Plaza with the 4th Annual La Gran Fiesta. This free event offers music, dancing, artistry, and more. Visitors can enjoy salsa, samba, Bachata, and many more styles of Hispanic music throughout the event. Bring a blanket and find a spot on the grass to watch folk dancers, samba dancers, and more. Or just get up and dance to the music with other guests at the festival. Food, crafts, games, and

Celebrate Orgullo

Main Office – Unity Coalition

861 Ninth St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 271-6982

www.celebrateorgullo.com Date: Oct. 1 through Oct. 14, 2017 The LGBT community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with various events taking place from October 1st through October 14th. Check out local artists through the artists studios bus tour, or the writer’s studio tour and more. Let the bus driver do the work while you enjoy the scenery. Also, visitors can enjoy a micro theatre night, or take in a gala tribute to Sara Montiel, Spain’s greatest female movie star from the early 20th century. Lots more activities will be taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month. Bay of Pigs Museum

Bay of Pigs Museum and Library

1821 S.W. 9th St.

Miami, FL 33135

(305) 649-4719

www.bayofpigs2506.com What better way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting a museum dedicated to the Bay of Pigs mission to help the Cubans in Castro’s Cuba. Although the invasion failed, the museum has items on display that show the why, how, and the outcome of the mission. The museum also has displays set up that inform visitors of what the Cuban s suffered through before, during, and after the Bay of Pigs invasion. Come out and see the items on display at this historic museum.

Coral Gables Hispanic Cultural Festival

Between Biltmore Way and LeJeune Road

4680 S.W. 72nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33155

(305) 667-0577

www.gableshispanicfestival.com Date: October 21 -22, 2017

Local musicians, artists and designers as well as businesses, are all coming out to the Coral Gables Hispanic Cultural Festival to promote themselves and their work. This weekend long event will feature live dancers, folkloric performers, and music galore! There is even a children’s pavilion filled with games, bounce houses, and face painters. This event is even pet friendly with doggie booths, complete with water and snacks for your four-footed family members.

Broward College Hispanic Heritage Month

Broward College

111 East Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 201-7350

www.broward.edu Date: Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, 2017 Each year, Broward College hosts many events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Dances, Mariachi’s, Latin food nights, and a carnival. There will also be films, art shows, and many other activities geared towards the Hispanic heritage. All five campuses will be hosting events so check out the calendar of events at each campus to plan your Hispanic Heritage Month activities.

