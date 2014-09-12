Miami Beach Prepared For Hispanic Heritage Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach is a cultural hub teeming with a Latin community that knows how to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

In celebration of Hispanic heritage, the city is holding its ninth annual Miami Beach Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Attendees can experience live Latin music, traditional Latin foods, dominoes, carnival rides and more.

At this year’s extravaganza, children from the city’s Parks and Recreation after school program will present Latin dance performances using music sung by popular Hispanic artists and groups.

A Zumba instructor will be at the event teaching participants how to do the dance-based exercise, with a Latin twist thrown in.

The festival has a longstanding tradition of celebrating the achievements and contributions of Latinos who have made a difference in the community. This year the Hispanic Affairs Committee will honor these Miami Beach Hispanic leaders with awards in various categories like business, public safety, art, social service and education.

“Hispanics are a powerful voice on Miami Beach,” said Miami Beach Hispanic Affairs Committee chairperson Frankie Trullenque in a statement. “And the winners exemplify the values that we most cherish – integrity, professionalism and a true caring for the community in which we live.”

For those wanting to attend, here’s a complete list of events:

The Fillmore Miami Beach Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series

Enrique Bunbury on Wednesday, September 24

Pitingo on Saturday, September 27

Leopoldo Betancourt on Thursday, October 2

Rodrigo y Gabriela on Wednesday, October 8

Miami Beach Food Truck & Music Fest (Free)

Wednesday, September 24, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Featuring Kiki Sanchez Salsa Jazz Project

North Shore Bandshell, Collins Avenue & 73 Street

Orgullo: Hispanic Pride Festival (Free)

Saturday, October 4, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Shore Bandshell, Collins Avenue & 73 Street

Miami Beach Hispanic Heritage Festival (Free)

Friday, October 10, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

North Shore Park & Youth Center, 501 72 Street

