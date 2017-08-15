American Heritage Cancels First Day Of School For Solar Eclipse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – American Heritage School, a private school in Plantation, has canceled the first day of school due to the solar eclipse on Monday.

An email sent to staff members Tuesday afternoon read, “As you may know, the South Florida area will experience a near total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel classes and close the campus on that day. Please do not come to school on Monday, August 21st.”

Just yesterday, the Archdiocese of Miami announced it will release all elementary and high school students early in Miami-Dade and Broward on Miami due to the historic celestial event.

Schools run by the Archdiocese of Miami will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The Archdiocese said with the first day of school usually being pretty hectic, they decided to go with the early release so students can be in a safe environment during the solar eclipse.

Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools are not changing their hours and are moving outdoor after-school activities indoors.

School officials are making these changes so students don’t suffer any permanent eye damage trying to look at the eclipse without proper protective eye wear.

“If you plan to view the eclipse at home with your family, we encourage you to do so safely,” read the statement from American Heritage School.

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth and blocks all or part of the sun for up to about three hours.

In South Florida, it won’t be a total solar eclipse but a partial eclipse reaching about 80% totality. It’s expected to start at 1:26 p.m., peak at 2:58 p.m. and end by 4:20 p.m.

Experts warns folks not to look at the eclipse without proper eyewear. Regular sunglasses will not work.

According to NASA, this is the first total solar eclipse that can be seen in the Continental U.S. since in 1979.

The next total eclipse won’t be observable in the United States until 2024 and not until August 2045 will Florida be in the next solar eclipse’s path of totality.