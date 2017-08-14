Catholic Schools Will Release Early Monday For Solar Eclipse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first day of School for South Florida Catholic school students will be shortened due to Monday’s solar eclipse.
According to the Archdiocese of Miami, all Catholic elementary and high school students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Monday before the start of the eclipse.
Public school students, however, won’t be released early in Miami-Dade. We are still waiting to hear back from Broward County Public Schools.
Monday’s total solar eclipse will start in Oregon and sweep across the country to South Carolina. The last time a total solar eclipse swept the whole width of the U.S. was in 1918.
Here in South Florida, we’ll see a partial solar eclipse and it’ll start at 1:26 and peak around 2:58 p.m.
Remember, you should never stare at the sun with the naked eye because it could damage your eyes.
The only safe way to see it is use special “eclipse glasses” with solar filters.
The next total eclipse won’t be observable in the United States until 2024 and not until August 2045 will Florida be in the next solar eclipse’s path of totality.