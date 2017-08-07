Suspect In Coral Gables Home Invasion Busted During Undercover Drug Sting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The man police said followed a couple to their home in Coral Gables and robbed them at gunpoint is ow in trouble with the feds after an undercover sting.

The crime 49-year-old Jorge Montero accused of in the Gables is apparently just the tip of the iceberg.

Montero was arrested in an ongoing criminal investigation in Broward County that authorities said involved guns, drugs and impersonating law enforcement officials with the help of two others.

According to a criminal complaint, undercover BSO detectives met with Montero back on July 13th to discuss details regarding an armed robbery of a cocaine stash house.

During that meeting, the undercover officer claims Montero said, “me and my two partners… when we go in we are police, we are dressed down… we talking on walking-talkies. I’m a cop.”

The complaint lists 48-year-old Jeannie Sosa as Montero’s would-be accomplice, as well as Raul Choo.

The complaint said Montero told the detectives “this is what I do for a living.”

Referring to the drug dealers he planned to rob, the report states Montero said, “I will torture them. And make them take me somewhere else. I will torture them! I even got a place to take them.”

According to the complaint, undercover detectives met with Montero twice between July 13th and July 24th regarding the drug robbery.

But in between that time, Coral Gables police said Montero was spotted on surveillance video at the Versailles restaurant on July 20th before following a couple home and robbing them.

On the night of August 3rd, the three met with undercover detectives and once again discussed their plans to rob the drug house.

The report states they “brought three firearms, ammunition, two bulletproof vest, walking-talkies, tie wraps, gloves and clothing with police markings on them.”

Police said they then “rehearsed the robbery with the firearms they brought to the meeting” and “changed into clothing and hats similar to the attire worn by law enforcement officers.”

When the three said, according to the report, they were “ready to commit the robbery” they were taken into custody.