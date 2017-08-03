WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Man In Mercedes Robs Coral Gables Couple At Gunpoint

August 3, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Coral Gables, Couple Robbed, Crime

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — A man in a Mercedes robbed a couple at gunpoint in Coral Gables, police said. Now police are looking for culprit.

Officers released an image of the man they say followed the couple from a nearby restaurant and robbed them in their home located near the 800 block of Navarre Avenue on July 20th.

The man was armed with a small, black, semi-auto handgun when the bandit demanded jewelry from them.

Moments later the man fled in a 2015-2017 white 4-door Mercedes-Benz C300 with tinted windows.

Investigators describe the man as a white, Hispanic male who only spoke in Spanish, 5’5-5’6, 160-170 pounds, short brown hair, medium complexion, muscular build, 35-45 years of age wearing a black baseball cap, dark jeans and dark t-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.

