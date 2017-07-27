Steve Ross Suspects Jeffrey Loria Is “Holding Out For Dollars That Are Unrealistic”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
DAVIE (CBSMiami)- Just hours after the Miami Dolphins’ first training camp practice of 2017, team owner Stephen Ross addressed the media.
Not only did Ross discuss his expectations for the upcoming NFL season, but he also weighed in on the impeding sale of the Miami Marlins.
If you’re wondering what the Miami Dolphins owner has to do with Jeffrey Loria’s MLB team, he was reported to be an interested buyer back in April.
Those reports died down in the weeks to follow. On Thursday, Ross reiterated his stance.
“I have my hands full with the Dolphins,” Ross said. “I wish (Marlins ownership) well. I’ve had phone calls but I’m not interested.”
While Ross is happy to leave the bidding to Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush, Jorge Mas and others, he did offer an answer when asked his opinion as to why the Marlins’ sale is taking so long.
“I think (Loria) is holding out for dollars right now that are unrealistic, is what I would guess,” offered Ross. “And they have their issues, certainly. But that’s their problem. I’ve got to worry about mine,” Ross said with a chuckle.
With training camp underway and keeping a plane ready for Ronaldo’s hopeful El Clasico arrival, Mr. Ross has plenty on his plate.
