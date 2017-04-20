Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Reportedly Interested In Buying Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sale discussions surrounding the Miami Marlins are heating up again.

On Wednesday it was reported that former baseball star Derek Jeter and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush were teaming up in an effort to purchase the Marlins from current owner Jeffrey Loria.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald also reported that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is among those showing interest in buying the baseball franchise.

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney was also in the mix at one point.

Getting back to Ross, his ownership of the Dolphins will not stand in the way of a potential purchase of the Marlins.

However, The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero later reported that the Ross rumor isn’t true.

Stephen Ross is NOT interested in buying the Miami Marlins. Next. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 20, 2017

The NFL permits owners to possess multiple sports properties as long as they are in the same city that their football team is located.

Currently, bids to buy the Marlins have been appraised between $1 billion and $1.3 billion.

According to the Herald, Ross is only interested if Loria agrees to lower his asking price.