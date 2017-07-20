Florida Man Says He Went ‘Bananas,’ Shot Out Utility Workers’ Tires

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — A Hialeah man admitted to police he went “bananas” and opened fire on AT&T work trucks in order to stop them from leaving in front of his home.

Cell phone video captured Wednesday morning by one of the employees showed Jorge Jove, 64, with a Ruger .357 revolver as he calmly approached the two trucks and shot at the tires.

The trucks were parked in front of Jove’s home in a neighborhood off S.E. 5th Place and 7th Avenue.

After finishing with the tires, Jove then walked to the front of one of the trucks and shot multiple times at the hood, puncturing the radiator.

No one was inside the trucks at the time, however, a worker was stationed inside the bucket that raises up to reach the telephone wires.

“Somebody is up in the bucket right now and they can’t come down because he’s shooting the truck,” one of the workers told 911.

About a dozen rounds were fired before police arrived, causing roughly $1,000 in damage to the vehicles. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Jove was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief.

The AT&T workers told police Jove first became upset that they parked near his home and feared “damage to the pavers.” After his arrest, Jove waved his Miranda rights and confessed that he went “bananas” and wanted to stop them from leaving.

Jove bonded out of jail the following morning.