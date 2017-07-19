Police: Upset Homeowner Fired On AT&T Trucks Parked Out Front

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Cell phone video rolled on a terrifying scene for some AT&T workers in Hialeah as a 64-year-old retired man starts firing his gun at their trucks.

Hialeah Police say the shooting happened in a neighborhood off S.E. 5th Place and 7th Avenue just after 11 a.m.

“AT&T bucket trucks were working on some overhead phone lines on utility poles,” said Sgt. Carl Zogby with Hialeah Police. “The owner of the house came out, he was upset the trucks were parked in front of his house, asked them to move. They said, ‘We’ll move in a few minutes, we’re just working on the poles. We’re supposed to be here.'”

But the homeowner, identified as Jorge Jove, went back in his house, came back with a gun and fired at least a dozen shots at the men’s trucks.

One of the workers is heard on his cell phone video calling 911.

“There’s a guy shooting at the tires, he’s shooting at the truck and everything,” he said.

“He flattened their tires, shot into the bodies of the truck,” said Sgt. Zogby. “He shot out one of the radiators of the truck, so we’re trying to determine whether he was actually trying to shoot the workers or just shoot the vehicles.”

Jove was taken into custody and spent the rest of the afternoon being questioned by police.

“We don’t have any negative information about him, about any criminal history from any of his neighbors,” said Sgt. Zogby. “He seemed to be a quiet man and something made him snap today. This is a very irrational act that he committed there.”