Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Miami

By Effie Orfanides

Miami is known for its beaches and its rich history in art and culture. However, there is also plenty to do for the thrill seekers out there. The southern Florida city offers a wide variety of activities for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Whether you are on vacation or you’re a local, get your blood pumping and your heart thumping by going on one of the following adventures. You can take to the skies for an experience like no other by jumping out of an airplane or spend some time on a high-speed airboat through the Everglades. Whichever activity you choose to do, you are sure to have a blast!

Miami Skydiving Center

Miami Executive Airport

14300 SW 129th St Ste. 201

Miami, FL 33186

(305) 235-3483

www.miamiskydivingcenter.com

If you’ve always wanted to go skydiving, you should check out Miami Skydiving Center. They offer tandem skydiving for less than $300 per person. Aside from the obvious “jumping out of a plane” thing, you will get to see Miami from above in a very different way. The instructors are said to be super nice and will happily answer all of your questions to set your mind at ease before your big jump. Customers have raved about their experiences and many have returned for more fun — some have even gone back multiple times.

AquaJet Miami

The Grand Doubletree

1717 N Bayshore Dr. #134

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 713-2692

www.aquajetmiami.com (305) 713-2692

How cool would it be to soar above the ocean by way of a jetpack? Or, how about shooting up in the air with streams of water beneath your feet? If you’re into exotic water sports, AquaJet Miami has got you covered. Whether you want to try a hoverboard, flyboard, or jetpack, the company offers plenty of exhilarating activities. The staff is friendly and professional and will make sure that you are safe while you’re having fun.

Airboat In Everglades

17696 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33194

(888) 893-4443

www.airboatineverglades.com 17696 SW 8th St.Miami, FL 33194(888) 893-4443

Two words that will immediately get an adrenaline junkies’ attention are “loud” and “fast”; a ride on an airboat will give you both in spades. Airboat in Everglades offers a great sight-seeing tour that is sure to provide you with a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Professionals who have a better know how of the exact location of the forests take care of your trip. Providing you with the best scenery all around, they make your trip worth making. Affordable airboat adventures and tours are provided by the best airboat tour in Everglades,” their website reads in part.

Miami Exotic Auto Racing

500 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(786) 708-4183

www.miamiexoticautoracing.com Got the proverbial need for speed? Head to Miami Exotic Auto Racing for an adrenaline rush like no other. You can drive a car and go over 140mph on a track, feeling the g-force, and getting your heart racing. If you’ve ever wanted to drive a Ferrari, Lamborghini, or an Audi R8, you’re dream can come true! You can purchase lap time and drive multiple cars, depending on which package you sign up for. Many people feel that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Hang Glide Miami

3400 Pan American Drive

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 440-6720

www.miamihanggliding.com 3400 Pan American DriveMiami, FL 33133(305) 440-6720

Hang Glide Miami offers introductory level classes for beginners as well as more advanced classes for those wanting to go hang gliding.

“Miami Hang Gilding’s Level I program is your entry into the world of modern hang gliding From the protected waters of south Biscayne Bay our custom designed boat will tow you, in the pilot harness, and our certified instructor safely into the air. When released from the towline at over 1,000 feet, you will literally glide across the air, getting a bird’s eye view of Miami and the keys, the way they were meant to be seen, by water and by air,” reads the company’s website.

