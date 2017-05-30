Police Contain Armed Man At Orlando International Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – Police confirm they have a suspect contained after reports of an armed man in the car rental area of Orlando International Airport.
Erik Sandoval, a reporter of the CBS affiliate in Orlando, shared video of SWAT entering the airport.
Orlando police then tweeted out they had the suspect contained.
Social media users shared video of the scene.
Police said no shots were fired. No other details have been released.
The airport tweeted out Tuesday night that the FAA has placed a Traffic Management Program in effect for arriving flights.
Earlier this year, authorities arrested Esteban Santiago for shooting and killing five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
