“We Made A Good One”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson On Baywatch Reboot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Premiering his big summer film “Baywatch” with a huge ensemble cast on Miami Beach Saturday night, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a lot on his big strong shoulders.

He’s not only the star of the film, playing lifeguard Mitch Buchanan, originally played by David Hasselhoff, he is also the films executive producer.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo sat down with “The Rock” for some brief one-on-one time

“So Rock,” began Lisa, “I’m really nervous about this because we have so much to talk about and we only have four minutes.”

“I know, I know, but we go way, way back so let’s do this,” the Hollywood superstar replied enthusiastically. So Lisa started peppering him with questions.

“So it seems you are afraid of nothing, true?” He replied, “True-ish”.

When asked if there was any fear in taking this iconic TV show to the big screen and what made him decide to do it, he said, “There wasn’t any fear in it but real awareness of the challenges we had. Look, Baywatch is the most successful TV show ever. It’s crazy and also, it’s an 80’s TV series so there was a little bit of recognition of the challenges because when you want to present it today, with the movies that have been made from 80s TV’s shows, you’re like ‘Oh no, here we go!’”

But The Rock managed to make this movie “fresh.”

“We did. We made a good one.”

And he did it in front of the camera and behind as well.

“So let’s talk about leadership roles and the balance of you being a member of an ensemble great cast and you being the boss on the film and juggling all that,” Lisa said to the actor.

He replied, “Here’s the thing I couldn’t do all these things if not for great people around me and the cast is superstars, no egos.”

“And nobody was ugly,” Lisa told him.

“That’s the thing. Everyone is attractive when you sit with these people. They are all just alien good looking. That level of ‘You’re not from this planet’.”

So what was it like shooting in his hometown?

“I’ve been here since I was 18 years old so any opportunity I can do to bring a production here, whether it’s Ballers or my other movies, I will do it. We had a great time.”

Before this interview was going to end, Lisa had to ask the question everyone is wondering about.

“One thing I have to ask you is, you said it to Sports Illustrated, if you decide to do that presidential thing, what would you want to bring to the table?”

“I just want to say it’s been incredibly flattering. The ground swell and the surge on this, it’s really amazing and it wasn’t the intention, it just happened. It was very cool to see so if it were to ever happen, if I were to run for president, I would do a deep dive into policy and understand it a lot better than I do now and surround myself with great people. I think people just want better leadership, so I think we will have to see and we will have a different conversation in a few years.”

“If anyone can do it, you can,” replied Lisa.

“Thank you Lisa. I appreciate it.”

Baywatch opens in theaters May 25.