Baywatch Stars Heat Up Miami Beach At World Premiere

May 15, 2017 2:47 PM
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The stars were shining bright on Miami Beach Saturday night as the entire cast of the movie Baywatch came out for the world premiere on the sands of Miami Beach.

SLIDESHOW: BAYWATCH WORLD PREMIERE IN MIAMI

The Baywatch reboot stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron who both thrilled the crowd at Lummus Park. The film also co-stars Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Hannibal Buress, David Hasselhoff, Belinda Peregrín, Izabel Goulart, Charlotte McKinney, and Pamela Anderson.

The Rock, who plays Mitch Buchannon, originally played by David Hasselhoff, threw up the U sign for the University of Miami where he used to play football.

Even Hasselhoff showed up to the surprise and delight of the crowd.

Baywatch is set to hit theaters on May 25.

 

