Big O’s Dolphins Mock Draft – Rounds 2 & 3

The NFL’s annual Scouting Combine began Tuesday (Feb. 28) and will run through March 6 in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine, which has grown into quite the spectacle, is the first of many upcoming chances NFL scouts, GMs and coaches will have to poke and prod prospects in anticipation of April’s NFL Draft.

Miami Sports Radio’s Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray will be in Indianapolis – broadcasting live each weekday – hosting “The Big O Show” and talking with some of the NFL’s top decision makers.

As Big O sees the players for himself and talks to scouts from around the league, we will put the Miami Dolphins’ draft plans in his hands.

Over the next three days, Big O will complete a mock draft for the Miami Dolphins – giving his opinion on who the Fins should take in each round of the draft.

Miami Dolphins 2017 draft picks

Round One: Pick No. 22 – 22nd overall

Big O’s Pick: DE “Taco” Charlton – Michigan

Round Two: Pick No. 22 – 54th overall

Round Three: Pick No. 33 (compensatory) – 97th overall

Round Four: NONE

Round Five: Pick No. 22 – 166th overall; Pick No. 34 – 178th overall; Pick No. 40 – 184th overall

Round Six: Pick No. 22 – 206th overall

Round Seven: NONE

Big O’s Picks

Round Two – Jarrad Davis, LB – Florida

“Everybody wants linebackers, right?

This one of the guys that the Dolphins should be looking at.

He’s 6-foot-1, 240 pounds and he brings a lot of leadership qualities to the position.

Lord knows the defense needs a leader, needs a captain, needs someone that’s going to call the signals and put everyone in place.

In Davis, you are getting a hard worker and a high character guy.

Physically he brings a lot to the table. He has closing speed as a blitzer – if you want to send him after the quarterback, he brings it. He can spy on athletic quarterbacks. He’s a strong guy, too. He can redirect tight ends in coverage and hold his own when he is near the line of scrimmage.

He’s also a great tackler – he knows how to finish plays.

One of his weaknesses is his ability to operate in space when dropping back in coverage. Also, he will overrun a play every now and then. But even with that, he has the athletic tools to get better in coverage and become a player that can be on the field every down.

Davis is one of those guys – when Miami picks in the second round – that should be available and would be a great option for the Dolphins to pick.”

Backup Pick

Dorian Johnson, OL – Pittsburgh

“Miami needs to beef up its offensive line, right? Johnson is an effective run and pass blocker. He’s a 6-foot-5, 300-pound guard and he should be available in the second round. He played some tackle in college, started 40 consecutive games – so you are talking about a durable player. If you hear his name with the Dolphins in the second round, you should be happy.”

Round Three – Kevin King, CB – Washington

“It all depends on what you think about Miami’s secondary as it is currently constructed. But if they wanted to go with a cornerback – especially given some of the bigger receivers that they will face in the AFC East – this is guy to go for.

King is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. Now, 6-foot-2 guys normally don’t have good hips for corners, but King has great hips. He has long limbs and is very athletic.

He is so fluid of an athlete that Washington played him as the nickel cornerback at times. That’s how athletic this guy is. He is not your typical nickel guy, but his athleticism allowed him to play there. That is impressive.

He has great awareness playing zone coverage and he will make plays on the ball – hello interceptions.

Does he have weaknesses?

Yes.

He has to be more physical when it comes to tackling. He needs to become a better tackler, grabber and finisher – too many broken tackles at the college level – so he can play in this wide-open NFL.

Not that I am comparing him to Deion Sanders, but Deion made a career without really tackling anyone [laughs].

Miami takes King and puts him on the outside. He wouldn’t be used to defend the slot, where he would have to deal with those smaller, shiftier receivers.

This is a guy that would be a very interesting pick for Miami in the third round.”

Backup Pick

Jake Butt, TE – Michigan

“The thing to watch here is what happens with Dion Sims. If negotiations break down, Miami will have to draft a tight end. Jake Butt will likely fall to the second round, maybe the third round. If he is there – and Sims moves on – the Dolphins can go here. He is 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. He’s not a force as a blocker, but he can work in-line. He’s not a burner, but he will get separation and find holes in the defense. He kind of reminds you of [former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end] Heath Miller.”