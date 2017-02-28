Big O’s Dolphins Mock Draft – Round One

560 WQAM: Twitter | Facebook

The NFL’s annual Scouting Combine began Tuesday (Feb. 28) and will run through March 6 in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine, which has grown into quite the spectacle, is the first of many upcoming chances NFL scouts, GMs and coaches will have to poke and prod prospects in anticipation of April’s NFL Draft.

Miami Sports Radio’s Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray will be in Indianapolis – broadcasting live each weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – hosting “The Big O Show” and talking with some of the NFL’s top decision makers.

As Big O sees the players for himself and talks to scouts from around the league, we will put the Miami Dolphins’ draft plans in his hands.

Over the next four days, Big O will complete a mock draft for the Miami Dolphins – giving his opinion on who the Fins should take in each round of the draft.

Miami Dolphins 2017 draft picks:

Round One: Pick No. 22 – 22nd overall

Round Two: Pick No. 22 – 54th overall

Round Three: Pick No. 33 (compensatory) – 97th overall

Round Four: NONE

Round Five: Pick No. 22 – 166th overall; Pick No. 34 – 178th overall; Pick No. 40 – 184th overall

Round Six: Pick No. 22 – 206th overall

Round Seven: NONE

Big O’s Pick: Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton, DE – Michigan

“Miami needs pass rushing help.

At No. 22 in the first round, a guy that I’m going to be looking at this week and watching how his interviews go is Michigan defensive end Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton.

I think he’s probably one of the more complete defensive ends in this draft. He’s 6-foot-5, 285-pounds – you’re talking about a cat with a long frame.

And the best part about him, he’s not just a pass rusher. He has the bulk to hold up at the point of attack.

The Dolphins have to get a lot younger at that spot and Charlton fills a need.

How about “Taco” Charlton learning from a Cam Wake?

How about “Taco” Charlton hanging out with a Cam Wake?

How about “Taco” Charlton sitting in the defensive end room with Cam Wake?

That is what I would like to see because Charlton is extremely talented and he plays hard. But he’s a newbie; he is going to have to learn a lot of things – and who better for him to learn from than Cam Wake?

Just looking at Charlton though, he has those long arms to keep people off him. The kid has a power rush, he has an inside counter move, he has spin moves, and this is one of the more complete defensive ends in this draft.

And I love that he is a willing run defender. He actually plays with a hunger to stop the run.

He’s not just a dude that wants to go after the quarterback. He’s a dude that understands that his responsibility is to get after the quarterback and hold the point of attack. So if you are running to his side, he’s not just going to reach – he will put a shoulder into the ball carrier.

The initial punch that he gets on linemen trying to block him will create space for him to be free wreak havoc.

Taco Charlton is a defensive end that would make even ‘The Mad Dog’, extremely proud.”

Backup Picks

Zach Cunningham, ILB – Vanderbilt

“Awesome athlete at the linebacker position – something that Miami needs at that position. Cunningham is a ‘thumper’ – something Miami doesn’t have. He will make blockers miss and he’s terrific at reading passing lanes. His instincts are off the charts – he reminds me a lot of Zach Thomas. I would love to see him as Miami’s starting middle linebacker.”

Jabrill Peppers, S/LB – Michigan

“I don’t think he’ll be there at No. 22, but I didn’t think Laremy Tunsil would be there for the Dolphins last year either. He is a guy that can play multiple positions. He is a freak athletically. No matter what position he plays, he plays fast. As a linebacker, he runs downhill and is a punishing hitter. He is definitely the most versatile player in the draft. The knock on him: he freelances, is a little undisciplined and will be out of position sometimes. If he’s there for Miami at No. 22, they should take a long look.”

Tim Williams, LB – Alabama

“I think he’s a guy that either be taken right around where Miami picks, just after Miami picks or early in the second round because of his off-the-field issues. He is 6-foot-3, 245 pounds; he has speed and he has flexibility and he’s a violent pass rusher. The only problem is – and I will give it to you in two words that will scare you about drafting him in round one: Randy. Gregory.”