TMZ: Hernandez Prison Calls To Pouncey Could Be Key In Case

BOSTON (CBSMiami) — Prosecutors intend to use prison phone calls from one former NFL star to another to help prove a murderous intent.

Gossip publication TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that phone call transcripts between Aaron Hernandez and Mike Pouncey could be used in the double murder trial against Hernandez, pending the judge’s approval.

During several calls in April 2015, Hernandez allegedly talks tough about being disrespected and how he responds to being “tried.”

“Imagine if I go in the club with y’all n*ggas and n*ggas try you, you already know what time it is, feel me,” Hernandez tells Pouncey from a prison phone.

Officials said Hernandez felt the two victims were “trying” him before they were shot and killed, according to TMZ.

A second call occurred later in the month, in which Hernandez described the meaning behind a desired tattoo.

An official paraphrased the call with Hernandez saying: “I’m going to get another tattoo that looks like a stop sign that will say, ‘Beware, no hesitation.’ You feel me? Like, try me and there’s no hesitation.”

Hernandez is accused of killing Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a 2012 drive-by shooting following a fight at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez was also convicted in the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez, a former New England Patriots tight end, and Pouncey, who currently plays for the Miami Dolphins, were teammates at the University of Florida.