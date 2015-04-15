Ex-NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Sentenced To Life In Prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (CBSMiami/AP) — Former Gators and New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez has been formally sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder.
About an hour before, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.
A Massachusetts jury on Wednesday found Hernandez killed Odin Lloyd on June 17, 2013. Lloyd was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee. He was found shot six times in an industrial park less than a mile from Hernandez’s home.
At the time, Hernandez had a $40 million contract with the Patriots.
Hernandez’s lawyer acknowledged during closing arguments that he was there when Lloyd was killed. But he pinned the shooting on Hernandez’s two friends, saying his client was a 23-year-old kid who didn’t know what to do.
Prosecutors said Hernandez planned the killing and then helped cover it up.
The conviction carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
