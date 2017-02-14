Students Detained After Gun Found In Car At Norland High School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities detained four students at a Miami Gardens high school after reports of a gun at school Tuesday morning.
Chopper4 was over Miami Norland Senior High School around 11 a.m. Officers were at the high school and could be seen walking around with K9 units.
Authorities say they got a tip that there was a gun at the school located at 1193 NW 193rd Street. When officers searched, they found a gun inside a car parked on school property.
Around 11:30 a.m., a man could be seen led away and put into an officer’s car.
Back in November, there was a similar incident in which four students were arrested and charged after a tip led to the discovery of a loaded gun on campus.
