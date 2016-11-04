4 Students Arrested & Charged After Loaded Gun Found At Norland High

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Four students have been arrested and charged Friday after an anonymous tip led to the discovery of a loaded gun on the campus of Miami Norland Senior High School.

The school was placed on lockdown after Miami-Dade Schools police received a tip from the See Something, Say Something program that there was a weapon on campus.

When the school went into lockdown, students were frightened.

“I thought we were all going to get injured. I did not feel safe at all,” said student Angelina Eliacin. “We went under the tables and we just sat there scared. We did not know what was going on. We had to stay put in our classroom.”

Student Elisha Jacobs didn’t know what was going on either. “I didn’t see much of anything then I saw a bunch of people running around and then I asked what was going on and was told to get back to the classroom. I was very scared,” she said. “I thought I was going to die.”

It’s not clear how the loaded weapon got into the school, located at 1193 NW 193rd Street.

Five students, two males and three females, were taken away by schools police for questioning because of reports that each of them had possession of the firearm at one point or another.

“I was thinking, oh gosh, am I going to die? I was nervous,” explained a student who didn’t want to be identified.

Parents were alarmed as well.

“I came here to pick up my child because I was at work and I heard about this on the news about a gun in school. You have to take this very seriously these days. They have guns and this doesn’t make any sense,” said parent Deborah Smith. “There’s too much going on with guns and this is very scary. You can’t take anything for granted these days.”

The lockdown was lifted just before 12:30 and students returned to class.

Another student, who didn’t want to be identified, said police, teachers and administrators acted properly.

“At the end of the day they made sure that everyone was safe. They didn’t let anybody out and they made sure that no one was coming in to school.”

There were no injuries.

The four students arrested are being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

If you know anything about the gun on campus, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.