Larry Blustein’s Class Of 2017 Final Top 50

It all began last February, when the Class of 2016 signed on the dotted line and made their final decision where to attend school.

As soon as that important choice was made, the Class of 2017 was squarely in the spotlight – through the spring and summer, and eventually in the 2016 season.

Today, that group of impressive athletes will be recognized one last time – as we have had the pleasure of watching them live for the past three years, viewing and evaluating them all from six feet away – while others were deciding their future from seeing the same film that every fan has the chance to view.

Watching well over 100 games live and being able to see these athletes perform at their very best, weighed heavily in our final 75 prospects for the Class of 2017.

As all of you know, picking 75 players in South Florida is somewhat laughable – since there will be in the neighborhood of 150 football prospects from Miami-Dade and Broward heading to Division-I level programs throughout the nation.

If you follow what we do during the course of a year, you know that these lists, which are often subjective, are only a portion of what we do to promote athletes in this part of the Sunshine State. During the course of a year, we promote and evaluate nearly 2,500 football players in just two counties!

During our yearly check by the National Football League, this is the area that is once again overwhelmingly stacked with more prospects than any other place in the country.

The very fact that Miami-Dade and Broward Counties tip the talent scales in such an amazing and talented way, it’s almost a guarantee that you will see a major college talent at any game that you attend.

For much of the past five decades, we have been fortunate to have followed some of the sport’s finest as they began their careers on this athletic football fields in just about every community.

While you are watching this impressive group of prospects, keep in mind that when start at 75 in the spring and cut that number down to reflect how impressive it is to be among the top 50 football players in the most prospect-rich region in the country – by far.

The decisions were tough and many were right on the cusp of that elite group, but all will be very successful and make it to the next level and beyond – like they do every year

Here is a look at the group:

1. Jerry Jeudy, WR, 6-1, 180, Deerfield Beach

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5560901/jerry-jeudy

2. Stanford Samuels, III, CB, 6-2, 175, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3235484/stanford-samuels

3. Trevon Grimes, WR, 6-3, 205, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3101950/trevon-grimes

4. Navaughn Donaldson, OT, 6-5, 335, Miami Central

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4118673/navaughn-donaldson

5. Tedarrell Slaton, OG, 6-5, 340, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2849089/tedarrell-slaton-jr

6. Daniel Wright, S, 6-1, 190, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3068785/daniel-wright

7. Christopher Henderson, CB, 6-1, 175, Miami Christopher Columbus

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2704635/cj-henderson

8. Trajan Bandy, CB, 5-9, 180, Miami Christopher Columbus

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3946990

9. Marco Wilson, CB, 6-0, 180, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4267155/marco-wilson

10. Jonathan Ford, DT, 6-5, 280, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3390255/jon-ford

11. Kadeem Telfort, OL, 6-7, 300, Miami Booker T. Washington

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3931406/kadeem-telfort

12. Michael Harley, WR, 5-9, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3865227/mike-harley

13. Kai-Leon Herbert, OT, 6-5, 285, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3898911/kai-leon-herbert

14. Corey Gaynor, OL, 6-4, 290, Parkland Douglas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3779911/corey-gaynor

15. Dorian Hall, S, 6-5, 200, Hollywood South Broward

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6342390/dorian-hall

16. Mike Epstein, RB, 6-0, 196, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5064139/mike-epstein

17. Tyler Dunning, OLB, 6-0, 230, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3333960/tyler-dunning

18. Kemore Gamble, TE, 6-4, 220, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3198818/kemore-gamble

19. D’Andre Wilder, OLB, 6-2, 200, Miami Carol City

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3407581/deandre-wilder

20. Kevaughn Dingle, WR, 6-1, 200, Miami Carol City

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3947695/kevaughn-dingle

21. Guy Thomas, DE, 6-3, 202, Miami Booker T. Washington

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3896319/guy-thomas

22. Latavious Brini, CB, 6-2, 200, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2801889/latavious-brini

23. Drew White, LB, 6-1, 225, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3889969/drew-white

24. Jake Lichtenstein, DE, 6-5, 250, Weston Cypress Bay

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4111544/jacob-lichtenstein

25. Naytron Culpepper, DB, 6-0, 175, Miami Carol City

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4611367/naytron-culpepper

26. Kivon Bennett, DT, 6-3, 265, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285017/kivon-bennett

27. Owen Carney, DE, 6-3, 230, Miami Central

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4741094

28. Kyshaun Bryan, RB, 5-10, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3248955/kyshaun-bryan

29. Carmoni Green, WR, 6-1, 190, Miami Central

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6105486/carmoni-green

30. Billy Gibson, S, 6-1, 185, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5205566/billy-gibson

31. Waynmon Steed, LB, 6-1, 220, Miami Central

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3818752/waynmon-steed

32. Shawn Davis, CB, 5-11, 190, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4715314

33. Clevan Thomas, WR, 5-11, 190, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5300833/clevan-thomas

34. Jake Allen, QB, 6-3, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5322379

35. Bentavious Thompson, RB, 5-11, 190, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4757150/bentavious-thompson

36. Leroy Henley, WR, 5-11, 190, Deerfield Beach

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2968457/leroy-henley

37. Brian Edwards, CB, 6-3, 195, Miramar

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4720704/brian-edwards

38. Robert Burns, RB, 5-11, 210, Miami Gulliver Prep

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2687493/robert-burns

39. Rodney Scott, WR, 6-0, 175, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3096755

40. Nadarius Fagan, OLB, 6-2, 200, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3199139/nadarius-fagan

41. Randall St. Felix, WR/S, 6-2, 190, Miami Dr. Krop

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5342049/randall-stfelix

42. Sharod Johnson, WR, 6-0, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3937638/sharod-johnson

43. Randall Haynie, CB, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3891959/randall-haynie

44. Dedrick Mackey, DB, 5-11, 165, Miami Booker T. Washington

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2760066/dedrick-mackey

45. Lashawn Paulino-Bell, DE, 6-4, 235, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4113090/lashawn-paulino

46. Diego Fagot, LB, 6-3, 230, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2836841/diego-fagot

47. Jordan Merrell, WR, 5-11, 175, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3317550/jordan-merrell

48. Joshua Ali, WR, 6-0, 180, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285345/joshua-ali

49. Michael Nesbitt, DB, 6-0, 185, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2902627/michael-nesbitt

50. D’Andre Johnson, DE, 6-3, 240, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4176162/deandre-johnson