Larry Blustein’s Class Of 2017 Final Top 50

It all began last February, when the Class of 2016 signed on the dotted line and made their final decision where to attend school.
As soon as that important choice was made, the Class of 2017 was squarely in the spotlight – through the spring and summer, and eventually in the 2016 season.
Today, that group of impressive athletes will be recognized one last time – as we have had the pleasure of watching them live for the past three years, viewing and evaluating them all from six feet away – while others were deciding their future from seeing the same film that every fan has the chance to view.
Watching well over 100 games live and being able to see these athletes perform at their very best, weighed heavily in our final 75 prospects for the Class of 2017.
As all of you know, picking 75 players in South Florida is somewhat laughable – since there will be in the neighborhood of 150 football prospects from Miami-Dade and Broward heading to Division-I level programs throughout the nation.
If you follow what we do during the course of a year, you know that these lists, which are often subjective, are only a portion of what we do to promote athletes in this part of the Sunshine State. During the course of a year, we promote and evaluate nearly 2,500 football players in just two counties!
During our yearly check by the National Football League, this is the area that is once again overwhelmingly stacked with more prospects than any other place in the country.
The very fact that Miami-Dade and Broward Counties tip the talent scales in such an amazing and talented way, it’s almost a guarantee that you will see a major college talent at any game that you attend.
For much of the past five decades, we have been fortunate to have followed some of the sport’s finest as they began their careers on this athletic football fields in just about every community.
While you are watching this impressive group of prospects, keep in mind that when start at 75 in the spring and cut that number down to reflect how impressive it is to be among the top 50 football players in the most prospect-rich region in the country – by far.
The decisions were tough and many were right on the cusp of that elite group, but all will be very successful and make it to the next level and beyond – like they do every year
Here is a look at the group:
1. Jerry Jeudy, WR, 6-1, 180, Deerfield Beach
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5560901/jerry-jeudy
2. Stanford Samuels, III, CB, 6-2, 175, Pembroke Pines Flanagan
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3235484/stanford-samuels
3. Trevon Grimes, WR, 6-3, 205, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3101950/trevon-grimes
4. Navaughn Donaldson, OT, 6-5, 335, Miami Central
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4118673/navaughn-donaldson
5. Tedarrell Slaton, OG, 6-5, 340, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2849089/tedarrell-slaton-jr
6. Daniel Wright, S, 6-1, 190, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3068785/daniel-wright
7. Christopher Henderson, CB, 6-1, 175, Miami Christopher Columbus
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2704635/cj-henderson
8. Trajan Bandy, CB, 5-9, 180, Miami Christopher Columbus
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3946990
9. Marco Wilson, CB, 6-0, 180, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4267155/marco-wilson
10. Jonathan Ford, DT, 6-5, 280, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3390255/jon-ford
11. Kadeem Telfort, OL, 6-7, 300, Miami Booker T. Washington
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3931406/kadeem-telfort
12. Michael Harley, WR, 5-9, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3865227/mike-harley
13. Kai-Leon Herbert, OT, 6-5, 285, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3898911/kai-leon-herbert
14. Corey Gaynor, OL, 6-4, 290, Parkland Douglas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3779911/corey-gaynor
15. Dorian Hall, S, 6-5, 200, Hollywood South Broward
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6342390/dorian-hall
16. Mike Epstein, RB, 6-0, 196, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5064139/mike-epstein
17. Tyler Dunning, OLB, 6-0, 230, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3333960/tyler-dunning
18. Kemore Gamble, TE, 6-4, 220, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3198818/kemore-gamble
19. D’Andre Wilder, OLB, 6-2, 200, Miami Carol City
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3407581/deandre-wilder
20. Kevaughn Dingle, WR, 6-1, 200, Miami Carol City
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3947695/kevaughn-dingle
21. Guy Thomas, DE, 6-3, 202, Miami Booker T. Washington
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3896319/guy-thomas
22. Latavious Brini, CB, 6-2, 200, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2801889/latavious-brini
23. Drew White, LB, 6-1, 225, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3889969/drew-white
24. Jake Lichtenstein, DE, 6-5, 250, Weston Cypress Bay
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4111544/jacob-lichtenstein
25. Naytron Culpepper, DB, 6-0, 175, Miami Carol City
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4611367/naytron-culpepper
26. Kivon Bennett, DT, 6-3, 265, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285017/kivon-bennett
27. Owen Carney, DE, 6-3, 230, Miami Central
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4741094
28. Kyshaun Bryan, RB, 5-10, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3248955/kyshaun-bryan
29. Carmoni Green, WR, 6-1, 190, Miami Central
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6105486/carmoni-green
30. Billy Gibson, S, 6-1, 185, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5205566/billy-gibson
31. Waynmon Steed, LB, 6-1, 220, Miami Central
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3818752/waynmon-steed
32. Shawn Davis, CB, 5-11, 190, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4715314
33. Clevan Thomas, WR, 5-11, 190, Pembroke Pines Flanagan
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5300833/clevan-thomas
34. Jake Allen, QB, 6-3, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5322379
35. Bentavious Thompson, RB, 5-11, 190, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4757150/bentavious-thompson
36. Leroy Henley, WR, 5-11, 190, Deerfield Beach
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2968457/leroy-henley
37. Brian Edwards, CB, 6-3, 195, Miramar
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4720704/brian-edwards
38. Robert Burns, RB, 5-11, 210, Miami Gulliver Prep
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2687493/robert-burns
39. Rodney Scott, WR, 6-0, 175, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3096755
40. Nadarius Fagan, OLB, 6-2, 200, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3199139/nadarius-fagan
41. Randall St. Felix, WR/S, 6-2, 190, Miami Dr. Krop
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5342049/randall-stfelix
42. Sharod Johnson, WR, 6-0, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3937638/sharod-johnson
43. Randall Haynie, CB, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3891959/randall-haynie
44. Dedrick Mackey, DB, 5-11, 165, Miami Booker T. Washington
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2760066/dedrick-mackey
45. Lashawn Paulino-Bell, DE, 6-4, 235, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4113090/lashawn-paulino
46. Diego Fagot, LB, 6-3, 230, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2836841/diego-fagot
47. Jordan Merrell, WR, 5-11, 175, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/3317550/jordan-merrell
48. Joshua Ali, WR, 6-0, 180, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285345/joshua-ali
49. Michael Nesbitt, DB, 6-0, 185, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2902627/michael-nesbitt
50. D’Andre Johnson, DE, 6-3, 240, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4176162/deandre-johnson