Father-Son Team Share Reason To Ride At Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Whether they’re training or competing, Jim and Michael Sayih are a team.

And their physical pursuits are always for a worthy cause.

“It’s a nice bonding experience,” Jim said. He’s retired from the Miami Police Department and now runs 911 Fitness.

His son, 24-year-old Michael, has cerebral palsy, and is the driving force behind their charitable spirit.

“I guess we just have a soft heart,” Jim said. “Because Michael is actually the leader in how things are initiated. ‘Dad, we should go ride the Cancer Challenge and support those who need help’.”

“The best feeling in the world,” Michael said. “It’s just a wonderful experience.”

Michael is talking about the feeling of crossing the finish line behind his dad as part of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, a 100-mile bike ride to raise money for research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

“It was a wonderful experience and I was hooked. I knew I was going to support DCC from that point on,” Jim said.

That was four years ago.

What started as just a fun ride for the father-son duo, is now very personal.

“This past year, it hit us home. My father had prostate cancer,” Jim says. “He beat it, went into remission, got it again. Spread into his spine. And unfortunately, we had a terrible outcome. On September 11th, he passed away.”

In just six years, the DCC has raised more than $16.5 million to fund research that leads to more effective targeted therapies.

For the Sayihs, it’s not about winning. It’s about finishing the race. And they do, even if it takes them a bit longer than everyone else.

“That’s awesome. To know that we rode 100 miles for cancer. That’s pretty cool,” Michael explains.

And they’ll do it all over again in February.

“It takes up 7 to 8 hours to do this ride. We stop, drink and eat. We talk a lot while riding,” Jim says. “And there are times that are just quiet, when you’re just reminded why you’re doing it.”

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is coming up on February 11th.

Our Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer is putting a team together and plans to ride 100 miles for the cause.

For more information, visit: CBSMiami.com/DCC.