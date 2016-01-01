CBS4 Proud To Join Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Thousands of South Floridians will lace up their racing shoes and jump on their bikes to ride in the fight against cancer at the 7th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
DCC VII weekend will commence with the Kickoff Party on Friday, Feb. 10, followed by the DCC signature event on Saturday Feb. 11 that will include five bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K, a Concert Celebration on the Hard Rock Stage featuring the Counting Crows, as well as the addition of a Dolphins Youth Ride and a Youth 5K for kids ages 14-17 – extending the opportunity for cancer fighters to be of all ages and all capabilities.
One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. These donations support healthy lifestyles, community awareness and cancer research at Sylvester.
Since 2010, DCC riders have raised more than $16.5 million dollars.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and our own Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer will be riding the Hurricanes Hundred, a 100-mile course, in honor of his mother, who battled and beat lung cancer.
You can donate to Craig’s team here.
Click here for more information on the DCC