A person’s final opportunity to vote in the November 3 election will be at the polls in their precinct on Election Day, but what happens if you are turned away?

There are a variety of reasons why you may be told you can’t vote on Election Day including a recent move or you haven’t updated your registration. Maybe you haven’t voted in a while and you’ve been marked as inactive.

Despite this, don’t walk out of the precinct.

Here’s what you should do:

Check and make sure you have the right polling place.

If you haven’t updated your address with the local elections office, you may have to fill out a provisional ballot.

If you don’t have proper identification with a signature, you should still be allowed to vote through provisional ballot.

If you’re told your registration is “inactive”, it’s probably because you have not voted in a while. “Inactive” voters can still vote if you haven’t changed your address since the last time you voted. If there are problems, contact your county elections office.

If you’ve recently registered to vote but not in the system:

Ask poll workers to check any surrounding systems for your name

Ask to sign an affidavit swearing your eligibility

Call or visit your local elections office if you are not being helped by poll workers

Ask for a provisional ballot and follow up afterwards to make sure it’s counted.

If you’re still being turned away, remain calm and don’t get aggressive. Call local election officials to report any ill treatment by poll workers and to get help voting.

If you are still not getting satisfaction, you can call the following numbers:

Florida Voter Assistance Hotline: 1-866-308-6739

Florida Voter Fraud Hotline: 1-877-868-3737

The U.S. Dept. of Justice Voting Rights Hotline: 1-800-253-3931

If you need further help, a coalition of civil rights groups has an election protection hotline to report issues. The hotline is supported by the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the NAACP, the League of Women Voters, Common Cause, and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.