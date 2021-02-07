WATCH LIVE
CBS4 News This Morning
Menu
Video
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
More
Travel
Contests
CBS+
News
All News
Miami News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Tech
Autos
CBS+
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
Honda Issues Recall Over Hood Issue
The carmaker says there is an issue with the hood on 2019 Honda Passports, 2016 to 2019 Honda Pilots and 2017 to 2020 Honda Ridgelines.
Two Lots Of COVID Drug Remdesivir Part Of Safety Recall For Glass Particle Contamination
Gilead is notifying distributors and customers about the problem.
Latest Galleries
2021 Celebrity Deaths
PIX: Freedom For Cuba Rally
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Miami to call for change in Cuba.
Sports
All Sports
Miami Sports
Dolphins
Heat
Marlins
Panthers
Inter Miami CF
Canes
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Dolphins Dominate Depleted Giants 20-9 For 5th Straight Win
The Dolphins did to a depleted, bad football team what a good team should do.
Bucks Rout Short-Handed Heat 124-102 Without Antetokounmpo
Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Heat 124-102 on Saturday night despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Florida Panthers Find Ways To Rally Again, Top Blues 4-3 In Shootout
Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers continued their string of comebacks by rallying from three one-goal deficits to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday.
Latest Gallery
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
Web Extra Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Weather Links
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Entertainment
Latest Headlines
Banksy 'Charlie Brown' Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His Artwork
At Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, headlines are being made with the $4 million sale of a 'Charlie Brown' Banksy, a 10-year-old child prodigy is wowing the crowds, and there are some stunning new murals at Wynwood Walls. Lisa Petrillo has it all.
University Of Florida Awards Late Musician Tom Petty Posthumous PHD For Music
Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Tom Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida.
Taste Of The Town: Casa Mariano In Doral Delights With A Blend Of Mediterranean and South American Flavors
Casa Mariano in Doral is the ultimate hidden gem. It opened September of 2021 and has found quite the following. CBS4's Lisa Petrillo checks it out in this week's Taste of the Town.
Miami Police Department Sees Record Number of Applications In Hours
The Miami Police Department is not hiring, at least not since a flood of applicants forced them to close off the process within hours. The reason? Possibly because of the departments' cult following on social media.
Miami Art Week At Miami Design District, Where Art Is Walkable And Free
We’re walking and talking all around the Miami Design District known as the place where art meets architecture. Our host is the man who had the vision for it all- founder, Craig Robins, and on this art week, art is everywhere “ Free . It’s all free. The idea was that art can also be public. It’s Art, design and architecture. People can experience the best creativity in the world and not have to have it in their home or on the wall, they can just enjoy it, Robins said.
'Video Music Box' Founder, Hip Hop Influencer Ralph McDaniels Shares His Journey In New Showtime Documentary: 'This Music Is Really Powerful'
Showtime documentary 'You're Watching Video Music Box' chronicles the evolution of founder Ralph McDaniel's life and career and the atomic impact his show Video Music Box made on American culture.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS4
My TV 33
Advertise
Jobs
Connect
Connect with us
CBSMiami on Facebook
CBSMiami on Twitter
CBSMiami on Instagram
CBS Local App
Weather App
Contests
Register Here For The CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest
Know a student who loves science and has a cool and innovative STEM project to show off? Register them for the CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest for a chance to be featured on a Sunday CBS4 This Morning Newscast to discuss and display the project.
Travel
Lockdown-Free Florida Is Top Vacation Spot For Holidays, Especially Miami
If Miami streets, restaurants, and beaches seem a bit more crowded, it's because they are. Miami is one of the top search destinations on travel websites and statewide, Florida had 32.5 million travelers from July to September of this year, exceeding the number of visitors during that period in pre-pandemic 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis said recently.
More
Florida Lottery
CBS+
CBS4 News
On Air
Schedule:
05:00 AM
CBS 4 News at 5AM
05:30 AM
CBS 4 News at 5:30AM
06:00 AM
CBS 4 News at 6AM
07:00 AM
CBS Mornings
09:00 AM
The Drew Barrymore Show
View All Programs
Watch and Win Florida Lottery Holiday Scratch-Off Tickets
Sponsored By