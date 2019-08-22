Menu
Video
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
More
Travel
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
CBS News Goes Inside BSO's Real-Time Command Center Focused On School Safety
CBS News recently went inside the Broward Sheriff’s Office command center, where in real time, they can watch thousands of cameras set up in hundreds of schools across the county.
Hallandale Beach Police Investigate Vehicular Shooting Which Ended In Golden Beach
Hallandale Beach police detectives are investigating a shooting involving a vehicle on Monday morning.
Latest Galleries
2019 Celebrity Deaths
RENDERINGS: SB Architects’ Concept Designs To Restore Notre Dame Cathedral
Cooper Copetas, a Parisian and designer at SB Architects’ Miami office, was the visionary behind the 11 renderings.
Sports
All Sports
Miami Sports
Dolphins
Heat
Marlins
Panthers
Canes
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Dolphins Suffer Second Straight Road Loss, Falling 36-20 To Giants
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning threw two touchdowns in what might have been his final home start for the Giants and New York snapped a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak with a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
South Florida High School Football Teams Go Perfect 7-For-7 In State Championship Games
A record seven South Florida high school football teams went to states and all seven came out champions.
Heat Hold Off Mavs In 122-118 OT Win
Bam Adebayo helped the Miami Heat seal a 122-118 overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
Latest Gallery
The CBS4 Nat Moore 🏆 Trophy Live Presentation and Winner Henry Parrish
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
Web Extra Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Weather Links
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
These Miami-Based Puppies Are Up For Adoption And In Need Of A Good Home
Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near you up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.
Savings In The City: The Best Food And Drink Deals In Miami
In the market to save some money on food and drink in Miami?
Check Out The Newest Businesses To Open In Miami
Want to check out the newest businesses to open in Miami? From a brew pub to a Korean restaurant, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to open recently.
These Miami-Based Pups Are Up For Adoption And In Need Of A Good Home
Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable pups up for adoption?
Miami's 5 Best Spots To Spend Big On Italian food
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?
New Miami Korean Spot, Soju Miami, Opens Its Doors
A new Korean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Soju Miami, is located at 322 N.W. 24th St.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS4
My TV 33
Advertise
Jobs
Connect
Connect with us
CBSMiami on Facebook
CBSMiami on Twitter
CBSMiami on Instagram
CBS Local App
Weather App
Contests
Watch & Win Florida Lottery Holiday Luck Scratch Off Tickets
CBS4 is home to the Florida Lottery and we want you to be a winner.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
More
Florida Lottery
CBS Entertainment
CBS4 News
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
Judge Judy
View All Programs
Watch and Win Florida Lottery Holiday Luck Scratch Off Tickets
Sponsored By