WATCH LIVE |
CBS4 News at 7
Menu
FULL FORECAST
Video
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Health
Sports
Top Spots
Top Spots
Travel
More
Travel
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
Miami-Dade Police Homicide Detectives Investigate Fetus Found In Port-A-Potty
Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating how a baby ended up in a port-a-potty Monday in western Miami-Dade.
Officers Will Be Out In Full Force To Crackdown On DUI's During Holidays
With the holidays upon us, Miami police announced on Monday that they are stepping up efforts to catch impaired drivers.
Latest Galleries
PIX: Dolphins Shock Patriots With Miracle In Miami
PIX: Newborn Steenbok Gets First Exam At Zoo Miami
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Dolphins
Heat
Marlins
Panthers
Canes
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Playoff Berth Still A Longshot, Dolphins Miracle Win Could Provide Launching Point
A day after the Miami Miracle, Dolphins fans are still stumbling around South Florida trying to make sense out of what happened on Sunday.
NFL Team Grades Week 14: Dolphins Surprise Patriots
The Dolphins took down the Patriots with a last-second desperation play. How did your NFL team grade out in Week 14?
Miracle In Miami Gardens: Dolphins Shock Patriots In Final Seconds To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Call it the Miracle in Miami Gardens.
Latest Gallery
PIX: Dolphins Shock Patriots With Miracle In Miami
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Health
Sports
News
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
What's The Most Expensive Residential Rental On The Market In Miami Beach?
This just in: the priciest listing in today's Miami Beach rental market is going for $60,000/month
The Heat Is On: LIME Fresh Brings Mexican Fare And An Array Of Hot Sauces To Midtown
A new Mexican spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition, called LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, is located at 3275 N.E. First Ave. in Miami.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop Debuts First Fort Lauderdale Location
A new Tex-Mex restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 854 W. Cypress Creek Road, the new addition is called Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Upscale American Eats: Del Frisco’s Grille Now Open In Downtown Fort Lauderdale
A new upscale bar and restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood.
Saleya Chef's Pantry Brings Ready-To-Eat Fare To Downtown Miami
A fast-casual eatery for those on the go has opened for business in the neighborhood.
New Modern European Spot, Swan, Debuts In Miami's Design District
Hungry? A new neighborhood modern European spot has you covered.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS4
My TV 33
Advertise
Jobs
Connect
Connect with us
CBSMiami on Facebook
CBSMiami on Twitter
CBSMiami on Instagram
CBS Local App
Weather App
Contests
Florida Lottery Holiday Bonus Watch & Win
CBS4 is home to the Florida Lottery and we want you to be a winner.
Travel
Virgin Planning Massive New Terminal At Port Miami
Virgin has plans to grow its presence in South Florida even more.
More
Florida Lottery
CBS Entertainment
CBS4 News
Watch Now
WFOR LIVE - CBS4 News at 7pm
On Air Schedule:
7:00 PM
CBS 4 News 7PM
7:30 PM
Entertainment Tonight
8:00 PM
The Neighborhood
8:30 PM
Happy Together
9:00 PM
Magnum P.I.
View All Programs
Florida Lottery Holiday Bonus Watch and Win
Sponsored By