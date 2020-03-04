Unemployment claims are at an all-time in Florida as the coronavirus-caused surge continues. Many of the Florida claims remain in a backlog that could take weeks to resolve.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has a mobile-friendly site to apply for Reemployment Assistance.

This is the state’s original reemployment website:

Four locations in Hialeah and more than two dozen libraries across Miami-Dade are distributing unemployment applications.

The four locations to pick up unemployment applications in Hialeah are:

Slade Park at 2501 West 74th Street

Goodlet Park at 4200 West 8th Avenue

John F. Kennedy Library at 190 West 49th Street

Babcock Park at 651 East 4th Avenue

The locations are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.

After filling out the application, residents have to put a stamp on the envelope and mail it to the state.

In Miami-Dade, unemployment applications are available at 26 libraries.

Allapattah Branch at 1799 NW 35 Street.

Arcola Lakes Branch at 8240 NW 7 Avenue.

California Club Branch at 700 Ives Dairy Road.

Coconut Grove Branch at 2875 McFarlane Road.

Concord Branch at 3882 SW 112 Avenue.

Coral Reef Branch at 9211 SW 152 Street.

Country Walk Branch at 15433 SW 137 Avenue.

Edison Center Branch at 531 NW 62 Street.

Fairlawn Branch at 6376 SW 8 Street.

Golden Glades Branch at 100 NE 166 Street.

Hialeah Gardens Branch at 11300 NW 87 Court.

Hispanic Branch Library at 1398 SW 1 Street.

Homestead Branch at 700 N. Homestead Boulevard.

International Mall Branch at 10315 NW 12 Street.

Kendale Lakes Branch at 15205 SW 88 Street.

Miami Beach Regional Library at 227 22nd Street.

Miami Lakes Branch at 6699 Windmill Gate Road.

Naranja Branch at 14850 SW 280 Street.

North Dade Regional Library at 2455 NW 183 Street.

North Shore Branch at 7501 Collins Avenue.

Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch at 2930 Aventura Boulevard.

Palm Springs North Branch at 17601 NW 78 Avenue.

South Miami Branch at 6000 Sunset Drive.

West Dade Regional Library at 9445 Coral Way.

West Flagler Branch at 5050 West Flagler Street.

The locations are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The applications are in English, Spanish and Creole. Return envelopes are also provided.

You can also print them out here:

The state has temporarily waived several requirements for people seeking benefits, including one that individuals must reach out to five potential employers each week.

The changes by the state are expected to allow jobless contractors and other gig workers who may not qualify for Florida’s assistance to be eligible for benefits through a federal stimulus. Florida’s benefits are capped at $275 a week for 12 weeks, while the federal law is slated to provide $600 a week for 13 weeks.