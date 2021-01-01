Know a student who loves Science and has a cool and innovative STEM project to show off?

Register them for the CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest!

The CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest is open to students in grades 3-8 who attend school in Miami-Dade, Broward, or Monroe Counties (including public, private, and home school.)

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

From playdough to Plato, STEM projects often focus on solving a problem and can be based on real-world applications. Whether its about food, plants, the environment or even outer space, all projects will be accepted, but it must be non-flammable.

To enter, a parent or legal guardian will need to submit a photo of the project, along with a description for review. All photo entries must be in JPEG format.

Once a month, one student scientist will be chosen by our panel of CBS4 staff based upon specific criteria including innovative thinking, helpful/healthy for the community, and easily and safely demonstrated.

The monthly winner will be featured in a television appearance on a Sunday CBS4 This Morning Newscast to discuss and display their innovative STEM project.