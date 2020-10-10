The general election is November 3, but early voting begins two-weeks before Election Day.

DATES: In Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the early voting dates are Monday, October 19 – Sunday, November 1. In Monroe County, early voting runs from Monday, October 19 to Saturday, October 31.

TIMES: Early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Miami-Dade and Broward and 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. in Monroe.

LOCATIONS: There are 33 early voting locations in Miami-Dade and 22 early voting locations in Broward. There are 5 locations in Monroe County.

Secure drop boxes for returning vote-by-mail ballots are at all locations in all three counties, while they are open.

In Miami-Dade, those drop boxes are also located:

Elections Department (Main Office), 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, Fl. 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami, FL. 33128

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL. 33056

South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL. 33189

In Broward, those additional drop boxes are located:

Voting Equipment Center at the Lauderhill Mall (Rear Entrance) 1501 N.W. 40th Ave. Lauderhill

Broward County Administration Building, 115 South Andrews Ave. (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale

Wait times for all early voting sites will be posted on county elections department websites.

There is no early voting on Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.