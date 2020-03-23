Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says State In "Good Spot" For ElectionGovernor Ron DeSantis has backed the efforts of the state’s elections chief and county elections supervisors after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of postponing the November general election because of his aversion to “mail-in” ballots.

President Trump Suggests Delaying November Election Amid Claims Of Voter Fraud, But He Can't Do ThatPresident Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying November's presidential election on Thursday, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

New Poll: Trump, Biden Virtually Tied In FloridaPresident Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are neck and neck in Florida, according to a new poll.

Florida Pandemic Economy Has Some Looking At Bankruptcy As An OptionThe coronavirus pandemic has forced some major corporations to declare bankruptcy, yet many continue to operate.

More Than 700,000 Vote-By-Mail Ballots Already Cast In Florida As President Trump's Crusade Against Mail In Ballots Hurts GOPFlorida's primary election is August 18 and the popularity of vote-by-mail has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Gov. DeSantis Joins President Trump As He Signs Executive Orders To Lower Rx Drug PricesFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand at the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders designed to reduce prescription-drug prices, including one aimed at allowing drug importation from Canada and other countries.

Jacksonville Sheriff Warns RNC They're Not Ready For ConventionPlanning continues for the Republican National Convention next month in Jacksonville, the host committee announced late Monday after the local sheriff warned the city isn’t ready for even a scaled-down event.

Gillum Addresses Depression, AlcoholismFormer Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum emerged Monday from self-imposed political exile with a social media post addressing depression and alcoholism after a March incident involving a man who reportedly overdosed in a South Beach hotel room.

State, Plaintiffs Tout Florida Vote-By-Mail SettlementWith both sides claiming victory, a federal judge on Monday signed off on a settlement reached by the state and left-leaning groups over Florida’s vote-by-mail procedures.

Roger Stone Accused Of Using Racial Slur During Radio InterviewConservative political consultant Roger Stone, who avoided 40 months in prison after US President Donald Trump commuted his sentence, is facing renewed criticism after he reportedly used a racial slur during an interview with a Black radio host.

Democrats Try To Rally Support In Virtual ConventionState political conventions are typically a platform for candidates, party officials and grassroots loyalists to pump up enthusiasm and rake in the dough in advance of primary and general elections.