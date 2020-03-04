This year, Americans are weighing democratic participation with health and safety concerns more than

ever before. While many states, including Florida, give voters the option to drop-off vote-by-mail ballots at secure boxes, early-voting locations and designated government offices, some folks still don’t know that ballot drop-off is an option.

here are 33 early voting locations in Miami-Dade and 22 early voting locations in Broward. There are 5 locations in Monroe County.

In Miami-Dade, those drop boxes are also located:

Elections Department (Main Office), 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, Fl. 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami, FL. 33128

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL. 33056

South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL. 33189

In Broward, those additional drop boxes are located:

Voting Equipment Center at the Lauderhill Mall (Rear Entrance) 1501 N.W. 40th Ave. Lauderhill

Broward County Administration Building, 115 South Andrews Ave. (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale.

Ballot Drop off Map