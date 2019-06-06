WATCH LIVE
CBS4 News at Noon
Menu
Video
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
More
Travel
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
Pompano Beach Bank Robbed, Suspect On The Run
A Broward Sheriff's SWAT team was called in after a bank robbery in Pompano Beach.
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Stabbing In Aventura Parking Lot
People who work at a busy Aventura shopping center are wondering what led to some deadly violence Sunday morning.
Latest Galleries
2019 Celebrity Deaths
PIX: Baby Rhino At Zoo Miami
Sports
All Sports
Miami Sports
Dolphins
Heat
Marlins
Panthers
Canes
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Pat Riley, Heat Working Phones To Complete Acquisition Of Jimmy Butler
The NBA’s annual game of musical chairs kicked off on Sunday, with Pat Riley and the Miami Heat right in the middle of things.
Harper's HR, 4 RBIs Help Phillies Finally Beat Marlins, 13-6
It took a big night from the Philadelphia Phillies’ biggest star to beat the last place Miami Marlins.
Calm Before The Storm: Panthers GM Dale Tallon Thinks July 1st Will Be 'A Real Positive Day For Us'
For hockey fans, what has felt like a long wait is finally about to end.
Latest Gallery
U.S. Soccer Women's National Team Defeats France, Advances To World Cup Semifinals
The United States Soccer Women's National Team advanced to the 2019 World Cup Semifinals with a 2-1 victory over France on Friday. Led by the heroic effort of midfielder Megan Rapinoe, who scored both goals for the team, and head coach Jill Ellis, who lives in Palmetto Bay, Florida, the team is now just a game away from reaching their 2nd straight World Cup Final, but to get there they'll have to defeat England on Tuesday, July 2 at 3 p.m.
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
Web Extra Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Weather Links
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
The 4 Best Middle Eastern Spots In Miami
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Middle Eastern fare?
What Will $1,800 Rent You This Month In Downtown Miami?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown Miami?
3 New Caribbean Spots In Miami
If you've got Caribbean fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Miami eateries to quell your cravings.
What Will $2,000 Rent You In Brickell, Right Now?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?
Check Out The 3 Newest Businesses To Debut In Miami
Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Miami?
Miami's 5 Best Spots For High-End New American Eats
In search of a new favorite New American spot?
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS4
My TV 33
Advertise
Jobs
Connect
Connect with us
CBSMiami on Facebook
CBSMiami on Twitter
CBSMiami on Instagram
CBS Local App
Weather App
Contests
Enter To Win The Ultimate Football Fan Experience
Register for your chance to win the Ultimate Football Fan Experience! Two winners will each receive two tickets to a preseason football game, exclusive all-access VIP tour, plus a $100 gift card.
Travel
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
More
Florida Lottery
CBS Entertainment
CBS4 News
Watch Now
WFOR LIVE - CBS4 News at Noon
On Air
Schedule:
12:00 PM
CBS 4 News 12N
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
View All Programs
Apollo 11 By The Numbers
Sponsored By
Share this:
Twitter
Facebook