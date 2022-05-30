MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Uvalde tragedy has once again presented another difficult discussion between families, but it’s also hard for parents to cope.

CBS4 talked with a mom about how she feels as well as a psychologist about how to cope with potential anxiety stemming from Robb Elementary School shooting.

“I hope she’s safe, is the safest place to be at? Am I doing the right thing?” Luciana Wimbish asked.

Wimbish is the mom of kids ages 3 to 18 years old, and like so many parents after this tragedy, this one hits close to home.

“I can’t imagine what those families are going through you drop your kid off at school, and the next thing you know you’re not picking them up,” she told CBS4.

Often what gets discussed is how to talk with kids, but not what happens to parents.

“It’s very overwhelming to see a graphic image of something like a school shooting over and over it’s a lot for our brains to take in as adults and as children,” Dr. Natasha Poulopoulos, a psychologist said.

Which is why Poulopoulos explained it’s necessary to limit screen time, and to take a break for self-care.

“Everyone’s self-care is different. For some people it could be exercise, it could be going out with friends, it could be doing relaxation or guided imagery, or it could be taking your kid to the park,” she explained.

For some parents, there is a point where things may become overwhelming.

“I think acknowledging how you feel is the first step, recognizing how you feel. Helplessness is a big term a lot of people. And talking to someone you trust, whether it’s a family member or friend, how are other parents addressing this trying to get more, a social support network,” Poulopoulos said.

If eating patterns change, sleep patterns change or if worries feel out of control, Dr. Poulopoulos recommends seeking professional help.

“I think for all parents it’s taking a moment of being self-compassionate and engaging in self-care and recognizing how wonderful it is to be a parents.”

As for Wimbish, who also works in mental health counseling, she has made it a point to reinforce positive affirmations.

“We have to trust that it’s not going to be the norm, just the exception.”

Of course, to some extent, parents will always worry about their children.