MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A grim update about soaring gas prices.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, prices at the pump hit a 10-year high this weekend, when considering inflation.
And some analysts say we may be dealing with these surged prices until August, when demand for gas usually winds down.
Let’s take a look at those numbers:
– National average is $4.16 per gallon
– Florida’s average is $4.57 per gallon
– Broward County’s average is $4.60 per gallon
– Miami-Dade County's average is $4.59 per gallon
– Monroe County’s average Is $4.65 per gallon