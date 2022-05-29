SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – In Sunrise Saturday, a crowd of people, demanding gun reform, came together to mourn the lives lost in Uvalde and Buffalo.

Both those who do and don’t own guns were there with the common goal of putting policies in place that could lead to lives being saved.

“What we would like to see is legislative change – no more thoughts and prayers,” said Joni Mosely.

Mosely and others with the organization Moms Demand Action were among those assembled at the Sunrise Amphitheater Saturday.

They were there to honor the 31 murdered in the mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, just two weeks apart.

“It’s unconscionable that politicians don’t care about the lived of our children and we are trying to force them to take some common sense action to save lives now,” said Elizabeth Wiegard with Moms Demand Action Broward County.

The group Giffords – Gun Owners for Safety was also there, supporting both the Second Amendment and better safeguards.

“We believe, like 86% of all gun owners, you can have a firearm and still have common sense gun laws. We believe in gun safety. We believe in safe storage. We believe in red flag laws. We believe in extreme risk protection orders,” said Giffords – Gun Owners For Safety Florida President Debby Miller.

All in attendance agreed that some sort of tangible action needs to be taken.

“In March of 2018, they did do something. You can’t buy a gun in the state of Florida unless you’re 21. There are red flag laws that have saved numerous lives. We banned bump stocks. We started an office of safe schools. We did threat assessments,” said Debbi Hixon. “And yet it’s still not enough.”

Hixon lost her husband in the Parkland shooting.

“We are doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Well, eff that, it’s not enough. We need to do something else,” said Hixon.

And Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin, is hoping this time will be different.

“I do think that it is time to make strong statements. I don’t want to be the guy that is holding up a sign in Washington, quiet, waiting for someone to read it and not pay attention to it. So, I think pressure is a tool that we have to use,” he said.