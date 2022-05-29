MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The party continues on Miami Beach as thousands flocked to the area for Memorial Day weekend.

“I’m here with my girls, we’re here for my bachelorette weekend, so yeah we’re having a good time,” said tourist Porsche Bryant.

“It’s going great, we’re having fun, it’s so crazy. A lot of people, but it’s great fantastic,” echoed Gustavo Villeda, another tourist.

But the crowd is a fraction of what was seen a few months ago during spring break or even previous Memorial Day weekends.

“It’s less definitely less. I came here in 2020 Memorial Day weekend, it was like crazy pack a party going on. There was a lot of different things going on,” added tourists Raquel Jelen.

Still officials say they’re prepared for anything, adding extra patrols and 150 country employees who are spread throughout the city.

“You’re out here with bright pink shirts and they serve as a liaison between law enforcement in the community to remind folks with the rules are,” said Ernesto Rodriguez with Miami Beach PD.

Police add their increase presents is working to control the crowds, and so far there haven’t been any major incidents. But the tourist we spoke to remain mixed on the issue.

“So, I don’t believe that the police are here helping or doing anything. I mean, I feel like any criminal that wants to do something feels like they can,” said tourist Robert Russ.

Alona Bryant, disagreed, saying, “I definitely feel safe, there’s a lot of police out, they’re definitely deep in the streets so I feel safe I don’t feel like anything is going to happen.”

Sentiments echoed by Villeda, “I don’t feel like anything is going to happen. A lot of police presence we don’t feel intimidated we feel protected this is great.”