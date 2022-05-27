MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals 111-103 to force a Game 7 Sunday night.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat, orchestrating yet another 40-point masterpiece, scoring 47 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, channeling his inner “Game 6, LeBron James-esque performance.”

With his 46-minute performance, Butler scored his playoff career-high and the most points by a Miami Heat player facing elimination in a playoff series.

After two underwhelming team performances, the Heat started the game off strong, maintaining the lead through the majority of the first half.

Max Strus, who went 0-11 for his last 11 3-point attempts, made three 3-pointers.

Kyle Lowry, who went scoreless in Game 5, finished the game with 18 points and 10 assists, before fouling out in the 4th quarter.

NBA 6th Man of the Year Tyler Herro did not play in Game 6 due to a groin injury he is still lingering.

The Celtics’ dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown fired on all cylinders.

Tatum led all scorers for the Celtics as he finished with 30 points and 9 rebounds.

Brown scored 20 points but fouled out.

In what was a series-deciding game, both teams struggled to control the ball as both teams finished with 17 turnovers.

Game 7 will be in Miami, from the FTX Arena Sunday night at 8:30 p.m., where the winner gets the opportunity to play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.