By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person had to be hospitalized Friday morning after a vehicle ended up in a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened shortly before noon on the SW 8th Street exit ramp of the Turnpike.

Authorities said one person had to be rushed to a local hospital as divers were in the water searching for other possible patients.

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least 20 first responders on the scene, including police units, rescue trucks and ambulances.

It is not clear how the car ended up in the body of water.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details.

