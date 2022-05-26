Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of her 7-month-old baby.

Alyssa Jimmie faced a judge Thursday morning.

According to the arrest report, the 22-year-old told police that she left the baby with his 3-year-old brother in the bathtub with the water running in their southwest Miami-Dade home.

She said she went to get her nails done nearby at an “in-home” salon, and because there was no “drain plug,” she felt it was safe to leave them alone.

When she came back, police said, the baby was unconscious and the drain had been stopped with a small face towel.

The baby was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

A judge set her bond at $10,000.

