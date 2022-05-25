MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are dead, two others injured, after a car crashed into a Miami home early Wednesday morning and then burst into flames.
Miami police said five people were inside of the duplex along NE 82nd Street and NE 3rd Place when the driver somehow lost control and crashed into a front bedroom shortly after 5 a.m.READ MORE: Florida Lawmakers Tee Up Property Insurance Changes
Two people in the car died. A third person was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where they died.READ MORE: At least 19 children, 2 adults killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school
Investigators said a man and a woman sleeping in the bedroom were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Coral Gables resident says city's automatic license plate recognition cameras are a constitutional violation
Neighbors said speeding on NE 82nd Street has become a common occurrence in the area.