EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: Stephen M. Ross owner of the Miami Dolphins looks on during warm ups prior to an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Once a gem on Miami Beach’s North Beach, the former Deauville Beach Resort fell on hard times in recent years.

The celebrated beachfront hotel on Collins Avenue hosted The Beatles for their second appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964.

Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, and many more have performed there. John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan have occupied the presidential suite.

In 2017, it closed after a fire in its electrical room. The owners were then sued by the city for not making the necessary repairs.

Currently undergoing demolition, the decaying Deauville is set to become another icon of the city’s past. But all may not be forgotten. Miami Dolphins owner and chairman Stephen Ross has announced that he’s purchased the site and plans to develop a world-class, six-star hotel and luxury residences. The project will be designed by architect Frank Gehry and pay homage to the Deauville’s place in Miami Beach’s history.

Ross grew up in Miami Beach and graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School.

“As a native of Miami Beach, this project is personal to me. I know what this site means to the people of Miami Beach, and I know the potential to create a truly special development that honors the history of the Deauville while creating an iconic place for generations to come,” said Ross in a statement.

In addition to his ownership of the Dolphins, Ross is the chairman and owner of the Miami Open tennis tournament and F1 Miami Grand Prix. He also personally funded a $730 million renovation of Hard Rock Stadium.

Ross is also known for his philanthropic work. Under his stewardship, the Dolphins have raised more than $45.5 million for local cancer research through the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. In June 2020, Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation announced a year-long Food Relief Program with a $3 million investment and an additional $1 million from the Lennar Foundation. It provided a thousand meals a day from Centerplate and minority owned restaurants to local churches, community groups, and those in need during the pandemic.