By Deborah Souverain
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man left to die on a road in North Miami was the victim of a hit and run crash early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade police said the man’s body was found near the sidewalk outside of a Speedway gas station along Biscayne Boulevard near 114th Street just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

They said he was trying to cross Biscayne Boulevard when he was struck by a dark-colored Volkswagen. The driver did not stop to render aid or call 911 for assistance.

Police have not released the man’s name.

